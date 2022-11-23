Almond Update: Seeds for Bees Doubles Participation from Last Year

Participation in the Seeds for Bees program has grown substantially since the last cropping year. The program provides free cover crop seeds for producers, as well as technical assistance. Chief Scientific Officer for the Almond Board of California (ABC), Josette Lewis said the growing interest in cover crops is a positive sign. The practice of cover cropping has shown to be quite beneficial in almond production.

“It’s really exciting to see how more growers are taking advantage of not only the free seed but also the great technical assistance. This program was custom designed for almonds,” said Lewis. “Since 2020-2021 growing season, we’ve almost doubled the amount of cover crop acreage that is participating in the Seeds for Bees program. So, a little over 25,000 acres of cover crop representing over 50,000 acres of almonds.”

The Seeds for Bees program provides seed to growers as an incentivized opportunity to try cover cropping in their orchards. Lewis noted that there are multiple benefits that growers can get from implementing cover crops in their operation. Cover crops can help to address a variety of soil quality issues, including improving water infiltration and nutrient cycling. There are also secondary benefits cover cropping that can help growers bottom line as well.

“There’s evidence from surveys that beekeepers are more interested in working with growers and might even give a little bit of a better price to growers who have blooming cover crop in their orchard because they know that that’s good for their bees,” Lewis explained. “Or it helps you get to the best beekeepers who bring the best hives, so you know you’re getting the best input into the start of your growing season.”

ABC continues to work with growers in addressing issues of soil health and soil quality. As part of that effort, ABC will again be hosting a Soil Summit next year in Tulare.

Listen to Lewis’ interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West