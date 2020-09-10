It’s safe to assume that growers will rely more and more on artificial intelligence for their water needs as the industry pushes towards the year 2025. The Almond Board of California has developed a strategic plan for irrigation research that will support that growth.

ABC’s Associate Director of Agricultural Research Sebastian Saa said that plan includes furthering actual evapotranspiration and spatial variability technology and impelling integration in the industry. Saa said ABC is accepting proposals next week for their next round of research funding to fall in line with their strategic plan.

Listen to Saa’s full interview.

Almond Update: Irrigation Research Plans For Future of Water Management

