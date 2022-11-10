Almond Update: Fertigation and Irrigation Sessions at Almond Conference

Educational sessions at the upcoming Almond Conference will cover a variety of industry topics including fertigation and irrigation. The event will be taking place December 6-8 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento. Associate Director of Agricultural Research at the Almond Board of California, Sebastian Saa said one of the educational sessions is called Fertigation When Times are Tight.

“You know with the skyrocketing fertilizer prices along with continued regulatory pressures on nitrogen, we really felt that this was an important topic to cover,” Saa noted. “I think we have a great layout of speakers and I really invite all glowers to join this session to learn and discuss how to reevaluate their fertilization plan given the current conditions and also hear practical recommendations that will equip them to make strategic decisions in this area.”

Speakers include Patrick Brown with UC Davis, and Tom Bottoms with Timothy and Viguie Farming & El. Molino Farms. Saa explained it will be a hybrid session featuring presentations as well as an interactive panel discussion. The session will be taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m. Another educational session that Saa will be involved with is focused on irrigation.

The Irrigation in Stressful Times session will take place on Wednesday, December 7 at 2:45 p.m. Saa noted that attendees will have the opportunity to “learn how sensing technologies and irrigation evaluations can benefit growers in getting the most out of irrigation.” The hybrid session will feature Mallika Nocco from UC Davis, Kevin Greer with Tehama County Resource Conservation District, and Tom Devol with the Almond Board. Several growers will also be sharing their experiences with deficit irrigation approaches and the lessons they have learned in managing orchards with limited water supplies.

Registration for the 2022 Almond Conference is available now.

Listen to Saa’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West