Almond Update: Crop Forecast Comes Down as Shipments Set a Record

Data from the Almond Objective Measurement Report indicates that the 2024 almond harvest is expected to yield 2.8 billion pounds. The estimate is down seven percent from the subjective crop forecast released in May, which projected approximately 3.00 billion pounds. President and CEO of the Almond Board of California, Clarice Turner said that with harvest on the horizon, there is good news in terms of almond carryout.

“It’s dwindling, which is good. Because it’s been high over the last few years, and that’s for a number of reasons. The crop inventory got backed up because of shipping issues in California ports and then followed by a couple of large crops,” Turner explained. “So, we’ve worked our way through that.”

The 2024 crop forecast indicates a yield of 2,030 pounds per acre, marking an increase from 1,790 pounds in 2023. However, the average kernel weight has slightly decreased. Harvest is expected to be on schedule, with favorable weather during the bloom period and increased bee activity compared to 2023. Last year’s harvest yielded 2.47 billion pounds, five percent below the 2023 Objective Report estimate.

With carryout down to its lowest level in years there is reason for optimism heading into the 2024 harvest. Turner said that carryout levels are between 450 million and 480 million pounds, which is a healthy supply. Demand for almonds continues to be strong with a record-setting 10 consecutive months of more than 212 million pounds shipped.

“Based on my observations and conversations in many of the international markets in Asia and the Middle East and Europe, demand is strong and consistent,” said Turner. “You hear it from people, and it’s evidenced in not only our shipment strength, but almonds continue to be the number one ingredient in new snacks and cereals and baked goods in the U.S. and Europe.”

Listen to Turner’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West