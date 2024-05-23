Almond Update: Opportunities for Sizable California Almond Crop

The California almond crop is projected to be approximately 3.00 billion pounds this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If that comes to fruition it would be the second-largest crop on record. While large crops have presented challenges in the past, there is optimism for improved opportunities for California almonds.

“In prior years where we had a large crop like that, we had problems with shipping, which we don’t have today,” said Clarice Turner, President and CEO of the Almond Board of California. “So, we have the capabilities to get the product to the markets that it needs to go to, all around the world.”

Positive weather conditions during bloom and sufficient water supplies have helped crop projections improve to 2,170 pounds per acre. With some of the logistical challenges of the previous few years largely remedied, there is more opportunity to expand in international markets. Turner said that demand for almonds has been steady and there is significant growth potential in existing and new markets.

“We are looking at India and Turkey and Morocco primarily as growth markets where we know that there’s a lot of growth to go get,” Turner explained. “Fortunately, we’ve had reduced tariffs in some markets, particularly the UK most recently, but we have very, very good relationships around the world.”

Improved supply chain conditions and ample demand have helped to address the amount of carry over. Turner said that the industry is “somewhere in the neighborhood of 400-500 million pounds, which is a pretty healthy place to be.”

A more refined projection for the California almond crop will be available on July 10. Work will continue to try and address some of the market challenges that growers have been navigating in recent years. “We’re doing everything that we can at the Almond Board to focus on the things that we can influence and control, to try to drive demand, and be partners to all those farmers out there that are struggling,” said Turner.

Listen to Turner’s interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West