Almond Update: Another Opportunity to ‘Own Your Prime’ with California Almonds

The Almond Board of California (ABC) is once again partnering with Coach Prime, Deion Sanders to help increase domestic consumption of almonds. ABC’s Marketing Director for North America and China, Laura Morin said that last year’s Own Your Prime campaign was a huge success. The campaign highlights the value almonds provide in helping with the recovery response from physical activity. This year, ABC will be updating the campaign approach to build upon the success of last year with some key changes.

“We were able to agree to a full 12 months of a partnership with him for this year, as opposed to the nine months for last year. And that’s really great for us,” Morin explained. “That means that when we look to the summertime next year when everyone’s getting back into shape, spending a lot of time outdoors, doing more things around physical fitness, we’ll be able to leverage Coach Prime in our exercise recovery messaging.”

The first iteration of the campaign overdelivered by 43 percent when measuring the impact that the television marketing aspect had. Other media coverage of the campaign was also about 5.5 times more than what ABC has seen with other previous marketing efforts. Year two of the Own Your Prime campaign seeks to further advance those metrics through a fully integrated approach.

“We are live on TV, digital media, social media. We’ll even be doing some more in-store advertising again,” said Morin. “Something that worked really well last year that we’ll be doing again this year is hand-picking those college football games that are going to have the largest viewership, and that people are most excited about.”

More information about the marketing campaign with Coach Prime, Deion Sanders is available at Almonds.com/Own-Your-Prime.

Listen to the segment below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West