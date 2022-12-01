Almond Update: 2022 Almond Conference Less Than a Week Away

The 2022 Almond Conference is coming up December 6-8 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento. Sessions will once again be taking place on the first day of the conference this year, on Tuesday, December 6, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Senior Specialist of Industry Communications for the Almond Board of California, Taylor Hillman said there will be an ample amount of educational opportunities this year.

“We’re happy to announce that we were successful in getting 14.5 continuing education credit units. They vary between DPR units, Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) units, and then also a new one we’re doing this year which is CDFA Irrigation & Nitrogen Management units,” said Hillman. “Growers can go look at the full digital program online at almonds.com/conference and they can see a table of all of this education available and where and how they need to get that.”

Another adjustment to this year’s Almond Conference schedule is moving the annual gala event. Typically held on the last evening of the conference, the gala will now be held on Wednesday, December 7. “The point of that is to allow some more people that are at conference that aren’t staying through Thursday night, that usually head home, to be able to attend the gala. We’ve had that request for several years and that’s something we’re trying out this year,” Hillman explained.

Another cornerstone of the annual Almond Conference, the silent auction to benefit the California FFA Foundation, will be returning this year. A preview of the items that are being auctioned off this year is available online. Hillman noted that the auction is part of their continued effort to help support agricultural education and the next generation of farmers.

Online registration is still available, and on-site registration will also be offered on all three days of the conference. However, Hillman said that the lines can sometimes get long, so they suggest preregistering for the free event. “You can take care of it, skip the lines, and have that all set up so you don’t have to do that when you get to the conference whichever day you may be going,” said Hillman.

Listen to Hillman’s interview below.

