Almond Update: Educational Sessions at TAC to Highlight Important Industry Topics

Educational sessions at The Almond Conference (TAC) will focus on a range of issues that are impacting growers. TAC will be taking place in Sacramento, December 6-8 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center. Associate Director of Agricultural Research at the Almond Board of California (ABC), Sebastian Saa said one of the sessions is called International Horticultural and Global Tree Nut Production Insights.

“We’re really going to go around the globe here with the main production areas. There’s no question that Australia, Spain, and Portugal are now key international players in almond production,” Saa noted. “So, in this session, we will first gain insights on the way that they grow almonds and then move to a discussion about current and future global production.”

The session will feature David Doll with Rota Unica, ABC’s Richard Waycott, Damian Houlahan from ofi, and Brian Ezell with Wonderful. Each of the speakers will present information about production in their region, as well as how the global industry can address challenges. Other educational sessions include Rootstock Selection to Mitigate Stress in the Long Run. University of California personnel such as Katherine Jarvis-Shean, Roger Duncan, Andreas Westphal, Greg Browne, and Cameron Zuber will all be participating in the discussion.

“We really think that appropriate rootstock selection is perhaps one of the most efficient tools that our growers can use to mitigate soil challenges, replant complex, and our major pests and diseases,” Saa explained. “We have put together this session to share with all of you our latest research results in this area which clearly illustrates how rootstock selection impacts yield over the lifespan of an almond orchard and also how this tool can help us to reduce chemical control or modify our overall efficiency.”

Registration for TAC and the full agenda are available now.

Listen to Saa’s interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West