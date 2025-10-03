The October 3 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a passionate interview with Alexandra Duarte, a farmer, mother of four, and candidate for California’s Fourth State Senate District. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill dug into Duarte’s background, her vision for California agriculture, and her fight against policies she says are driving family farmers out of business.

Duarte, who farms with her family in Stanislaus and El Dorado Counties, said her decision to run for office came from a desire to stop what she calls the “liberal policy agenda that’s devastating us.” She credited her husband, Congressman John Duarte, with encouraging her to step into politics while their children continue managing the family nursery. “I can be that middle gap in Sacramento, a voice of common sense,” Duarte told listeners.

At the heart of her campaign are water, regulations, and rural representation. Duarte insisted California does not have a water shortage, but a “Sacramento problem” created by policy failures. She called for dredging rivers and canals, building reservoirs, and increasing groundwater recharge to end manmade scarcity. “We live next to the tallest watershed in the world. We do not have a water issue,” she said.

Duarte also blasted Proposition 50, warning that it would gerrymander rural voices out of federal representation. “If Prop 50 passes, the Valley loses its ability to fight in Washington,” she cautioned.

On regulations, Duarte gave concrete examples of state overreach, including new laws requiring third-party certification for ranch gates and added costs for waste disposal in rural counties. “So many regulations seem okay, but they’re not,” she said. “They pile up until it’s impossible for farmers and small businesses to survive.”

The conversation also touched on predators threatening livestock, the struggles of the trucking industry, and the importance of youth ag programs like FFA. Duarte said her mission is generational: “We want to hand the farm down to our children. All food grown in America is safe to eat, and American-grown food is the best thing we can do for our families.”

For listeners, the message was clear: Duarte is campaigning on common sense, farm-first policies, and restoring California’s agricultural strength.

Listen to the full interview with Alexandra Duarte on the AgNet News Hour by clicking below, or on your favorite podcast app.

