In a recent interview, Dylan Rogers, a sales account manager for AgroLiquid in California, shared insights on fertilizer budgeting and long-term crop management. As fertilizer costs continue to rise, he emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making for growers.

Rogers highlighted that farmers should regularly pull soil and tissue samples to assess nutrient levels. By analyzing this data, growers can determine where to allocate their fertilizer budgets most efficiently. He noted that if certain nutrients, such as nitrogen, are already sufficient in the soil, farmers can redirect funds to address deficiencies in other essential elements like potassium or zinc.

When discussing maximizing yield with limited fertilizer, Rogers advised that strategic adjustments based on soil health can lead to cost savings while maintaining productivity. He also stressed the importance of balancing short-term savings with long-term soil fertility. Cutting essential inputs to save money now, he warned, could negatively impact future crop yields.

Rogers encouraged farmers to collaborate with agronomists and leverage available expertise to make informed decisions. He also invited growers to participate in AgroLiquid’s free virtual event, Crop Nutrition Week, for additional guidance on optimizing fertilizer use.

AgroLiquid Expert Discusses Fertilizer Budgeting and Long-Term Crop Management