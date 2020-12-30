Agreement Reaffirms Multi-Agency Commitment to Address Food Waste

A formal agreement was recently renewed between multiple federal agencies in an effort to address food waste. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will continue work their work to reduce food waste. The agreement reaffirms the initiatives put forth in the Winning on Reducing Food Waste Federal Interagency Strategy. The issue of food loss and waste negatively affects food security, communities, the economy, and the environment.

The renewed three-year agreement reaffirms the commitment to enhance interagency coordination and communication. The initiative has already shown to be successful in fostering public-private partnerships to help address food waste. The United States Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions program has already helped to implement more proven strategies to combat the issue. The overall goal is to reduce food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030.

USDA, FDA, and EPA will be actively working within federal agencies and private industry to encourage food waste reduction. Through better interagency coordination and guidance, improvements will also be made in areas of outreach and education.

