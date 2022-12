Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the possibility of fertilizer markets stabilizing next year, details of the transition payment component of the LandFlex program, and how grassroots concerns make their way to national policies. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

