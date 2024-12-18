AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 12-18-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the proposed updates to the USDA Dietary Guidelines for 2025-2030. The guidelines, still in the proposal stage, recommend a shift towards more plant-based proteins like beans and lentils, while suggesting a reduction in red meat consumption. This has sparked controversy, particularly within the cattle industry. The episode also touches on the implications of these changes for consumer buying trends, school meal plans, and institutions, as well as the debate over the removal of flavored milk options from the dairy category. The discussion highlights the balance between scientific evidence and industry concerns, as well as the broader impact on national health and dietary habits.

Lorrie Boyer talks with Bryan Little, chief operating officer with Farm Employers Labor Services, a California Farm Bureau Affiliated Company, about creating Bird Flu Management plans for agriculture operations.

Sabrina Halvorson speaks with Mark Cady, Senior Environmental Scientist at the California Department of Food and Agriculture and President of the California Chapter of the American Society of Agronomy. They discuss the upcoming 2025 California Plant and Soil Health Conference scheduled for early February in Visalia. The conference will focus on delivering agronomic agricultural science information to a diverse audience including professionals, academics, and students. Key topics include water quality and quantity, regenerative agriculture, soil health, data usage on farms, and sustainable pest management. The event also features educational sessions, student programs, and networking opportunities.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.