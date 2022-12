Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers managing what producers can control in the face of challenges, a winemaker participating in trials looking at autonomous equipment and the increasing cost of H2A. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

