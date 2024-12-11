AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 12-11-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer delve into the topic of using autonomous vehicles on farms. They discuss the ongoing conversations and concerns surrounding Cal OSHA’s role in regulating these technologies, focusing on safety, liability, and operational protocols. They highlight the broader implications of autonomous machinery in agriculture, including societal concerns, the potential risks involved, and the need for effective oversight to ensure safe implementation. They also discuss the phenomenon of Tulare Lake, once dried up for 130 years, now reappearing due to extreme weather patterns. This reemergence has caused significant disruptions for California farmers, submerging tens of thousands of acres of farmland, destroying crops, and damaging infrastructure including homes, roads, and irrigation systems. The hosts address the broader implications for water management and insurance in the area, noting the challenges farmers face as they lose valuable agricultural land to this unexpected floodwater revival.

Lorrie talks with Chris Galen, the Senior Vice President of Member Services and Strategic Initiatives at the National Milk Producers Federation. They discuss the current lame duck session in Congress, focusing on temporary funding measures and delays in the new farm bill. The conversation explores the potential impacts of the upcoming Trump administration on dairy producers and personnel shifts in key agricultural positions. Galen provides an economic overview of the dairy industry, noting good harvests and steady margins. They also address the ongoing bird flu issue, emphasizing the risks associated with raw milk and advocating for pasteurization.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.