AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 12-04-24

In this episode of AgNet News Hour, Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the growing trend of consuming raw milk and the associated dangers, particularly regarding a recent case of bird flu contamination at a California farm. The conversation also covers broader issues of public safety, regulatory actions, and the ongoing concerns about the bird flu virus mutating across species. Additionally, they touch on the shift in consumer preferences toward biodegradable packaging for produce and the importance of sustainability in the food industry.

The episode also features an interview with Roland Fumasi, head of Rabo Research Food and Agribusiness North America for Rabo AgriFinance and Rabo Bank. He discusses the potential impacts on the agricultural industry with President-elect Trump returning to office. The conversation covers anticipated trade tensions with China, Mexico, and Canada, the effects of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, inflation in the food system, and pressures on farm inputs. Fumasi also examines the resilience of U.S. consumers, potential inflationary policies, and how farmers can prepare for uncertain times. Positive aspects such as regulatory and energy policy adjustments are also highlighted.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.