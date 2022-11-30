AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 11-30-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers strawberry farmers receiving support in the fight against soil-born diseases, an initiative that seeks to speed up the process of getting biologicals onto farms and the changes to private applicator certification. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

