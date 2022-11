Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the safety challenges related to the implementation of AB 2188, the DPR cracking down on applicator violations, and details on the 2023 Environmental Stewardship Award program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor