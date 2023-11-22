AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 11-22-23

Brian German AgNet News Hour, Farm City Newsday, Podcasts

AgNet News Hour

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes information on an upcoming USDA trade mission with a special focus on specialty crops, plus why the wine market is still facing several headwinds, and information on climate-smart ag funding for walnut growers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson
National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.