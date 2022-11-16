AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 11-16-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the decertification action necessary to maintain the integrity of the LGMA program, dormancy programs to help growers protect orchards from overwintering pest, and fresh produce growers who are experiencing labor shortages say the issues could result in higher food prices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

