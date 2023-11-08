AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 11-08-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show includes a look at the next looming shutdown cliff for the government, a new ag pest that could cause problems for some growers in California, and an interview with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.