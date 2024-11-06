AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 11-06-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Today we’re taking a break from election news and learning about some tools for the farm that you may not think about every day: boots and trucks. We learn about a new truck specifically designed for the farm and ranch, and we talk with Jordan Anderson of Rocky Brands about quality and functionality in farm footwear.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.