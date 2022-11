Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the recent roundtable on supply chain issues, a prune breeding program that is excited over a new fresh variety, and details on the extended comment period for USDA organic rules. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

