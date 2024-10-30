AgNet News Hour, Wednesday, 10-30-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show we’re joined by Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, to discuss the Securing American Agriculture Act, which among other things would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in conjunction with the U.S. Trade Representative and the Department of Commerce, to conduct an annual threat assessment of critical food and agricultural supply chains.

We’re also joined by Lesli Allison, chief executive of the Western Landowners Alliance to talk about a recent USDA secretarial memorandum to support connectivity of wildlife habitat on working landscapes through the management of National Forests and voluntary conservation assistance on private agricultural lands.

