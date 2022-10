Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the multi-year process of addressing salinity issues, the industry embracing a multi-module/multi-port shipping structure, card check bill, and citrus industry trade issues. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor