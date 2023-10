Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers increases in the minimum wage rate and change to overtime, Farm Bill extension, applying for the agriculture conservation easement program, and some key numbers in the USDA’s Cattle on Feed Report. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor