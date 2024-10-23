AgNet News Hour, Wednesday, 10-23-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Sabrina reports from FIRA USA at the Yolo County Fairgrounds. She starts with an interview with California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross on the future of ag in California and the current management of H5NX in dairy cattle.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.