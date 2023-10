Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers preparing for CARB’s clean truck rule, the success of the F3 program, Tulare County being the top producing state in the nation and USDA’s organics program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

