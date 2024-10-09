AgNet News Hour, Wednesday, 10-09-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

On today’s show Rebeckah Freeman Adcock, Vice President of U. S. Government Relations for the International Fresh Produce Association joins us to talk about the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance and the needs for Specialty Crops in the next farm bill. Some concerns include improving the economic sustainability of growers through enhanced research, mechanization, and better risk management tools like crop insurance.

We also talk with Matt Mulica Senior Project Director, Keystone Policy Center, and the Facilitator of the Honeybee Health Coalition. We discuss the synergy between pollinator health and large-scale solar projects. The conversation also touches upon the Honeybee Health Coalition’s broader efforts to promote bee health by fostering collaboration between farmers and beekeepers, developing resources to control pests like the Varroa mite, and creating best practices around pesticide use and hive management.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.