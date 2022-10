Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers camel antibodies serving as the foundation for protein biological material, the state revising the cotton acreage to 131,801 and grants available for pollinator health projects. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor