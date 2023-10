Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers high production and low prices for major U.S. tree nuts, Tulare County crop value report showing big increases, party priorities for the Farm Bill, and comments from DWR Director Karla Nemeth. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor