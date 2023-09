Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the topics of an upcoming State Board of Food and Ag meeting, gas prices, California peach production upping last year’s numbers, and the governmental shutdown impacts on farmers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

