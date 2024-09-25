AgNet News Hour, Wednesday, 09-25-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour. On today’s show we hear from Patrick Westhoff, Director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri, and Hannah Quigley, Policy Specialist with the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition on the importance of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.



