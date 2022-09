Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers legislation that would reduce regulation on the trucking industry, FDA announces targeted sampling of leafy greens and cotton acreage in California increases 17 percent for 2022. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

