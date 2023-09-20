AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 09-20-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers how water legislation can be problematic for the state’s economy, WTO reform, Farm Bill, the value of climate-smart grant programs for consumer demand and Animal Health Laboratory Network goal of disease detection. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor