AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 09-13-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers comments from a group against farm worker wage increases, California releasing its Racial Equity Action Plan, California’s latest Crop Progress and Conditions report, and more crazy weather continues as citrus season begins. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor