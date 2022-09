Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers Western Growers focusing on the water crisis with short docuseries, taking a methodical approach to carbon in soils, and the fungicide efficacy table updated with strawberry center trial information. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

