AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 09-06-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers West Coast port workers finally ratifying a contract, why multiyear testing important for understanding overall efficacy, the ag trade forecast and Fresno County being hopeful for a harvesting ‘window of opportunity.’ Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor