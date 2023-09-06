AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 09-06-23

Jim Rogers AgNet News Hour, Farm City Newsday, Podcasts

AgNet News Hour

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers West Coast port workers finally ratifying a contract, why multiyear testing important for understanding overall efficacy, the ag trade forecast and Fresno County being hopeful for a harvesting ‘window of opportunity.’ Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal
Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor