Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers heat illness prevention reminders, CDFA accepting proposals for the specialty crop block grant programs and RFA saying California’s EV rule could strain the state’s electric grid. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor