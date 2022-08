Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers issues with public education and the proposed DPR notification system, cost share certification for organic farming transition, and researchers looking to understand the implication of plastic mulch better. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

