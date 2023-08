Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the impacts of the recent tropical storm on Fresno County crops, CDFA’s soil biodiversity study, and ag groups urging presidential candidates to boost trade. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor