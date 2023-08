Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers reason behind the minimum wage increase, cultural practices that help growers reduce the need for miticides and details on the FARMER program application process. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

