Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a potential reason for youth ag injuries, understanding irrigation systems for optimal efficacy of applied water, and the challenges for wider adoption of effective harvester sanitation practices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor