AgNet News Hour, Wednesday, 08-07-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, citrus leprosis disease presents a potential threat for growers and the FAIR Plan update will “provide much-needed security” for California farmers. Tune in for this and more of the day’s agriculture news.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.