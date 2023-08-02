AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 08-02-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show features an update on the labor negotiation happening at American ports, details of delayed watermelon plantings, information on succession planning, reports of increasing U.S. imports of produce, and the goals of the FERT Foundation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor