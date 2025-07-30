AgNet News Hour Wednesday, 07-30-25

Fixing Groundwater Policy from the Ground Up

On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill dive into one of the most critical issues facing California agriculture: water. And at the heart of the conversation is Madera County farmer and water expert Matt Angell, who shares an eye-opening, data-rich analysis of groundwater, regulations, and the future of farming in the Central Valley.

The episode begins with Nick reflecting on a sobering conversation he had with farmers the previous day, hard-working folks pouring 12 to 15 hours into pistachio and almond farms, only to lose money. The frustration and urgency are palpable, and that tone carries through the episode.

Matt Angel returns for the second part of his in-depth interview, presenting a clear picture of the hydrologic chaos California farmers are facing. From declining groundwater levels and lack of real-time measurement, to flawed models and unqualified decision-makers, Angel lays out a compelling case for reform. His concept of “hydro regions” based on real data and pump testing is not just theoretical it’s something he’s actively proposing to the state.

He describes how smaller family farms are being outmaneuvered by large management companies that can attend regulatory meetings while others are out in the fields. The result? Water policies that favor the few, and a regulatory environment that threatens the future of independent agriculture.

Nick and Josh don’t hold back. They call out the political inaction, misplaced priorities, and the growing disconnect between policymakers and the farming community. The show becomes a rallying cry, urging listeners to pay attention, support farmers, and push for representation of real experts like Matt Angell in California’s water governance.

If you care about food, water, or the future of agriculture, this is an episode you can’t miss.

