AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 07-27-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers statewide invasive pest management being a costly yet critical endeavor, recent field days highlighted the overlooked need for better harvester sanitation and California Grown products showcased during the Philippines trade mission. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor