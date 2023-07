Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers a new invasive pest found in California, research projects looking at tadpole shrimp in rice, UC ANR assistance for the Healthy Soils Grant Program, and national crop conditions. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor