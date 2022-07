Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers water supply and cybersecurity threats, organic producers getting technical assistance from the state and why getting a thorough understanding of a fertigation approach is vital. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor