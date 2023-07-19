AgNet News Hour: Wednesday, 07-19-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers growers working to get in their last pest management programs before hull split, lawmakers introducing a Women in Agriculture bill, combining biologicals with agtech advancements, and a new avocado variety to hit the market. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

